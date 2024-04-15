Pueblo PD: Teen wanted for first-degree murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a local teen as he is a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 7, in Pueblo.

According to the PPD, detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for 19-year-old Gabriel Joseph Santiago in connection to the homicidie investigation in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

Santiago is described as a Hispanic male, standing 6'4" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2017, black Hyundai Accent with Colorado license plate number CTDR27, the PPD said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Elm St. just before 9:30 p.m. on April 7. The officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and he was declared dead at the scene.

If you have any information about Gabriel Santiago's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.