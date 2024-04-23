Skip to Content
Slightly cooler but pleasant

Published 7:38 AM

Slightly cooler this afternoon... but still a very pleasant day.

TODAY: Increasing clouds this afternoon with a few scattered showers. Highs today will top out in the upper-60s and low-70s.

TONIGHT: Any showers come to an end after sunset... with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will dip into the low and mid-40s.

EXTENDED:  A quick warming trend for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Unsettled weather can be expected for Friday and Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible both days. Cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

