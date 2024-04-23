Colorado Springs couple left with totaled cars, damaged garage after driver speeds off the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A couple in eastern Colorado Springs are still in shock after a driver sped down their street, ran over their neighbor's fencing, and then into both of their parked cars in their driveway, leaving them totaled.

Security cameras captured the incident.

Darlene Grimes says she was sleeping on her couch the morning of Saturday, April 20, when she heard a loud bang outside. She thought she would go outside to see a car crash in the street, however it was a crash in her own driveway.

"I felt like I'm lucky that my cars were there because if they weren't, I'd feel like he would've ended up in our living room," said Darlene.

The Grimes say that as of now, the driver's insurance has a limit on it, which won't even cover the two getting a rental car. Their home insurance should be able to fix the corner of their garage, but they say they're stuck in the mud for a replacement vehicle.

The two are at least thankful their three kids are still able to get rides from family friends to go to school in District 11.

"It's difficult because usually we are the ones doing the helping," said the Grimes.

Gary, who is the provider of the family of five, just got back to work after a heart attack last month, which makes the timing of this incredibly deflating.

"I sacrifice I'm, you know, juggling things around, and then something like this happens and I'm like, you know, what am I doing wrong?" explains Gary.

Colorado Springs police say they have gathered evidence and are determining what charges may go toward that driver. The Grimes say he remained on scene and was cooperative throughout the morning.

If you'd like to help the Grimes with down payments for a new car, you can donate to a fundraiser organized by Darlene's niece, here.