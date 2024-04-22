Night-time closures along southbound I-25 off-ramp starting Monday, April 22nd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), is scheduling night-time closures along the southbound I-25 off-ramp starting today, Monday, April 22.

The closures will be in place starting tonight at 7 p.m. April 22nd, and are expected to re-open Wednesday, April 24th, at 6 a.m.

This will be through exit 132B to westbound Magrath Avenue at Mesa Ridge Parkway.

CDOT officials add the southbound right lane at exit 132B will also be closed to allow truck access.

During the closures, crews will be overhauling topsoil in the area to place in the median.

Drivers intending to use exit I-25 to westbound Magrath Avenue, are being advised to continue south to Santa Fe Avenue at exit 128 and turn around to re-enter I-25 north, to exit 132.