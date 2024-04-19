Former Palmer High star Reggie Jackson heading into second playoff run with Nuggets

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second year in a row, Colorado Springs will be represented on the Denver Nuggets playoff roster.

Nuggets guard, Reggie Jackson is a Palmer High School graduate and is in his second season with the Nuggets after joining the team in 2023.

"Definitely the 7-1-9 and I'm just from earth," is what Jackson told KRDO 13 Sports Director Rob Namnoum last year ahead of the NBA finals. Jackson is from a military family and moved a lot growing up.

The Nuggets play the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday, April, 20 in Denver and will air on KRDO 13.

RELATED:

Palmer graduate Reggie Jackson has a shot to win an NBA championship

Reggie Jackson wins an NBA Championship

Reggie Jackson returns to Colorado Springs to give back

Former Palmer star basketball player, current Denver Nugget Reggie Jackson talks about his high school run to the Final Four