There's a bit of southern Colorado flavor in this year's NBA finals, "Definitely the 7-1-9 and I'm just from earth." Reggie Jackson, who is from a military family, has moved a lot during his time on Earth. When you were at Russell Middle School, did you ever think you'd be playing for the Nuggets and playing in the NBA Finals? "I wasn't sure what he might be going for, but I thought I'd be playing the NBA Finals every year. So I'm just blessed to be in my second one in my 12 seasons, so I know how few and far between they come. So I'm just thankful," says Jackson.

His teammates say they are thankful that he was traded to the Nuggets during the season, "Reggie's full of wisdom. If you sit there and talk to Reggie, I mean, he'll give you 20 minutes of wisdom every single day," says Nuggets guard, Christian Braun. DeAndre Jordan adds,

"I played against Reggie for a lot of years when he was in OKC, was in Detroit and I always hated Reggie just because he was such a, you know, and I mean that being honest as a competitor because he's such a good player, his, his, his knowledge of the game and him being able to, like, help guys, I think that has been beneficial to a lot of our guards."

"But once you get to know him, he's really open, keeps a smile on his face, laughing, always enjoying life and we're happy to have him. I'm telling you, he's a huge addition to our team," says Nuggets guard, Ish Smith. Now, Jackson has a shot to win his first NBA championship,

"I'd ever envision that. My 12th year in the league, I'd be on the Nuggets and NBA Finals. So very fortunate to share it. You know, it's a blessing. You know, I just take it all in and like I said, I'm just blessed, accepting it and count my blessings and I'm very content."