Colorado Springs Police investigate fatal shooting, fourth homicide in one week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are now investigating the fourth homicide in the span of a week, after a deadly shooting Thursday night off I-25 near Garden of the Gods Road.

The investigation marks the 13th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, compared to six at this time in 2023.

CSPD says they do not have a suspect in custody for the shooting, and it's unclear what motivated the act.

"It's definitely out of the ordinary. It's not typical, but what I will say is the rate of which homicides come in is definitely something that ebbs and flows," said CSPD spokesperson Caitlin Ford. "There are times where we can go several weeks without having a singular one. And then sometimes we go where we get them all very close together."

Ford says CSPD critically looks at the data on homicide numbers, but it's not easy to make predictions based on past incidents.

While there have been more shootings in 2024 thus far than in 2023, the number of homicides in 2022 at the end of March totaled 18, exceeding the number of homicides this year.

Below are numbers for homicides over the last 5 years based on totals at the end of March and the end of the respective years.