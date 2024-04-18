Colorado Springs police seeking additional victims after burglary and attempted assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking additional victims after connecting 31-year-old Cole Cordova to two additional incidents in the Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard area on April 6.

CSPD says that Cordova was served and released on the charge of Unlawful Sexual Contact for one incident on April 12 and the investigation into the second incident is ongoing.

CSPD believes that there may have been other incidents that have not been reported.

CSPD says that this is still an ongoing investigation, and CSPD detectives are actively seeking additional information. This includes any potential unreported incidents that may reveal additional victims where a male with dark hair approached them, made unwanted advances, or directed obscene language to them in and around the northeast side of Colorado Springs, specifically the Briargate Parkway / Union Boulevard / Chapel Hills Drive area.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

CSPD is not releasing a mugshot for Cordova at this time due to the ongoing investigation.