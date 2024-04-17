Warm and breezy today… cooler Thursday

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy this afternoon... cooler Thursday.

TODAY: A pleasant day temperature wise... but another breezy afternoon with critical fire weather conditions. Highs today will top out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight as an easterly flow off the plains develops, giving us overcast skies. Lows Thursday will dip into the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Partial clearing by the afternoon... but a cool day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next front will bring a chance for shower Friday evening and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A warming trend starts Sunday and we're back into the 70s and 80s by Monday and Tuesday.