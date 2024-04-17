Sydney shopping mall reopens after stabbings. Police make first arrest in riot after church attack

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sydney shopping mall has opened to the public for the first time since the mass stabbing in which six people died. Shops will remain closed at Westfield Bondi Junction on Thursday for what is described as a “community reflection day.” The rampage was the earlier of two knife attacks by lone assailants over three days that have traumatized Sydney. The man who stabbed 18 people Saturday was shot dead by police. A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a bishop and priest during a church service Monday. Police also made their first arrest in the riot that broke out after the church stabbings. Dozens of suspected rioters are expected to be charged.

By MARK BAKER and ROD McGUIRK Associated Press

