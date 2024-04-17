Here’s why experts don’t think cloud seeding played a role in Dubai’s downpour
By SETH BORENSTEIN and BRITTANY PETERSON
Associated Press
With cloud seeding, it may rain, but it doesn’t really pour or flood — at least nothing like what drenched the United Arab Emirates and paralyzed Dubai. Meteorologists say cloud seeding, although decades old, is still controversial in the weather community, mostly because it has been hard to prove it does very much. No one reports the type of flooding that on Tuesday doused the United Arab Emirates, which often deploys the technology to squeeze every drop of moisture from the sky. Meteorologists and climate scientists say it was forecast days in advance because they could see storms coming.