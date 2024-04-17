Bill signed into law will help protect law enforcement animals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis signed a bill into law today that will help protect law enforcement animals.

The bill, HB24-1074, clarifies that aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 felony, occurs when a person knowingly or recklessly kills or causes serious physical harm to a law enforcement animal.

“Intentionally harming or killing a law enforcement animal is a deeply serious offense, and I’m pleased we have taken a common-sense step to make it clear that it is unacceptable,” said Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge. “It breaks my heart when a law enforcement animal is harmed or killed in the line of duty, and I believe this new law will better align the sentencing for this crime with the seriousness of the offense.”

The bill largely came about after an El Paso County Sheriff's K9, Jinx, was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect in 2022.

“Law enforcement animals are a critical part of the law enforcement team, and we must do more to protect them,” Senator Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, said. “The injury or death of a law enforcement animal results in significant setbacks in crime detection or deterrence and causes significant emotional distress for the officers who work alongside them. This new law expands the definition to include any animal used by law enforcement to protect the public, and increases penalties for harming them which will help protect the law enforcement animals that keep us safe.”