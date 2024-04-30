Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday

A beautiful spring day for southern Colorado... slightly cooler by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with just a few afternoon clouds... and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm across the eastern plains. High today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows in the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy Wednesday afternoon... with areas of critical fire weather likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain largely to the north of Colorado Springs. A cold front will allow out temperatures to dip into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. Quiet and slowly warming through the weekend.