Skip to Content
News

Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:11 AM
Published 8:06 AM

A beautiful spring day for southern Colorado... slightly cooler by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with just a few afternoon clouds... and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm across the eastern plains. High today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows in the low-40s.

EXTENDED: Warm and breezy Wednesday afternoon... with areas of critical fire weather likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain largely to the north of Colorado Springs. A cold front will allow out temperatures to dip into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. Quiet and slowly warming through the weekend. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content