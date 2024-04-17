A Discovery Canyon wrestler will attend Air Force

"I so proudly announced that Mia Hargrove is accepting her appointment to the Air Force Academy."

Discovery Canyon wrestler Mia Hargrove dreams have become a reality, "I feel like it's going to be like a dream come true. I never thought that, like I could get an education and then also be in the military. So and then also being able to pursue my wrestling passion and I'm just super thrilled," says Discovery Canyon wrestler Mia Hargrove.

She thrilled because she will get to fly high at the Academy, Why have you always wanted to be a pilot? "I think like growing up, seeing my dad in the Air Force and my mom was also serving. I've always wanted to go into the Air Force, so. And pilots, just so cool," says Hargrove.

What else is cool is not only because she will attend the prestigious Air Force academy but she will get to wrestle as well, "Yes, I'll be running wrestling unattached through the Regional training center. So it's not through the Air Force Academy itself, but the Academy's regional training center," says Hargrove.

Air Force doesn’t have a women’s wrestling team but Hargrove will get to continue to do what she loves,

"But also just opening the doors to other young women that want to pursue the military but also want to still wrestle. I think just opening the doors and allowing other opportunities," says Hargrove.

Opportunities which hopefully will lead to the Academy starting a women’s wrestling program, "Yes, I'm optimistic that we could get a team going. It's just step by step with," says Hargrove.