Colorado Springs Police arrest man suspected of stabbing his 65-year-old neighbor to death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) identified the victim of a fatal stabbing as 65-year-old Frank Mason. 32-year-old Alexander Brown is now in the El Paso County Jail, suspected of killing him.

Sunday, Colorado Springs Police responded to Dundee Place on reports of a stabbing. Police say when they arrived, officers found Mason with multiple stab wounds. Despite attempts to save him, Mason was officially declared dead.

The CSPD Homicide Unit took over the investigation into Mason's death.

Police say Alexander Brown, Mason's neighbor, is the suspect in his death. He was charged with First Degree Murder and booked in the El Paso County Jail.

A judge set Brown's bond at $1 million. His next court appearance is at 8:30 on April 22.

This is the eleventh homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six homicides.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477