One person sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says one person has been transported to the hospital due to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Maizeland Road and Warwick Lane, just south of Palmer Park. The crash appears to involve a motorcycle and one car which collided in the intersection. It's unclear if the motorcyclist or the driver of the car were sent to the hospital.

CSFD says road closures are in place. People traveling in the area are asked to avoid this intersection.