Authorities say 4 people are dead after a train collided with a pickup in rural Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train in rural Idaho. Idaho State Police say the pickup was carrying a 38-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two children, who were all from Nampa. The vehicle was traveling on a private road that intersected a railroad crossing, but the driver failed to yield and the pickup was struck by a train, state police said. The Saturday morning incident happened near Notus, which is about 35 miles northwest of Boise. It remains under investigation.

