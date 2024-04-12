Woman arrested in connection to 2023 homicide in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman was arrested Friday for the 2023 murder of a man in Pueblo West.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), U.S. Marshals assisted Pueblo County detectives in arresting 33-year-old Loren Casados Friday for the Aug. 2023 murder of 32-year-old Larry Maes in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said Casados was arrested on a no-bond warrant Friday and booked into the Pueblo County Jail for second-degree murder.

According to the PCSO, Maes was found dead from a gunshot in a crashed SUV on Tenderfoot Ln. on Aug. 4, 2023.