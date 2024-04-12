Skip to Content
Suspect in fatal UCCS dorm room shooting will be back in the El Paso County Courthouse today

today at 5:50 AM
Published 5:37 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of killing two people in a UCCS dorm room is expected in court again this morning. The suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting on February 16th, where he allegedly shot and killed his roommate Samuel Knopp, and Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo.

In his last appearance, Jordan was facing new charges after being accused of assaulting a deputy while in jail. That alleged assault happened back in March according to court documents. Just days before that in another court appearance, a judge ordered a competency evaluation at the request of his defense team. 

Jordan will be in court this morning at 11:00 at the El Paso County Courthouse. 

Ty Evans

