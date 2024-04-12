Colorado Bureau of Investigation looking for man missing under suspicious circumstances

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are searching for a 45-year-old man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances, according to the CBI.

The CBI says that Shawn Michael Dixon Sr. was last seen and heard from on Sept. 12, 2023. The last confirmed sighting of Dixon was in the area of Rudd Avenue and North 11th Street in Cañon City at approximately 7 p.m. as he was getting out of a taxi near Rudd Park.

According to the CBI, Dixon was supposed to meet his family later that evening at “Triangle Park” near Hazel Avenue and College Avenue but did not arrive.

The CBI says that on March 15, 2024, CCPD worked diligently to exhaust all investigative leads, interviewed known associates, and posted Dixon as missing on social media. On March 15, 2024, after no new leads were generated and based on concerns on the part of Mr. Dixon Sr’s family, CCPD requested assistance from the CBI on a missing person investigation after it was determined that Dixon might’ve been endangered at the time he disappeared.

"Cases involving missing adults who are also homeless are both troubling and difficult to investigate. Individuals in this segment of society are at risk of so many challenges out there, and they often move quite frequently, blend into their communities effectively, and actively avoid contact with law enforcement for a variety of reasons. The fact that they often have no identification, bank accounts, or credit cards, and known cell phones becomes an obstacle for law enforcement to track an individual. We’re hopeful by including CBI that we can determine Mr. Dixon’s location by expanding awareness in the extended communities and state resources," said Cañon City Police Chief John Schick.

The CBI says Dixon is approximately 6’2” and around 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair. He does wear contacts/glasses but was not believed to have them on at the time of his disappearance. He had a recent injury to his right ankle and was limping.

Anyone with additional information on Dixon is encouraged to contact ‪(720) 254-1331‬ or cdps_shawndixonsr_tipline@state.co.us.