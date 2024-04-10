New security measures installed at Downtown Colorado Springs Penrose Library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--On Wednesday, the Pikes Peak Library District announced the reopening of the Penrose Library in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The library was shut down for two months due to security reasons. Now, staff hope the new security measures will deter criminals and hopefully create a safe and friendly environment.

When people walk into the Colorado Springs Downtown Library they'll spot new high-tech security cameras. They record 24/7 and capture every movement in each hall. After people started breaking into the library, the layout of the building was changed in several ways, including new three-foot shelves.

"Here we talk about open concepts in homes. Now we have an open-concept library. From the main desk you can see all the way through so that allows us to be able to see the behavior of our patrons while they're in," said Denise Abbottt, with the Pikes Peak Library District.

In an effort to crack down on people using drugs in the bathrooms, new sensors were installed that detect when someone is smoking.

"So if someone should be in there doing something, we will know in real time what is going on. Because it sends a report back to our security center and then they can take care of it immediately," added Abbott.

Free lockers are also now available for anyone who comes to the Library.

"Just go or stick your own personal code in, lock it, and now they're safe until you're ready to leave," said Abbott.

These new modifications will serve as a test run for the other 17 libraries in the library district. If they are successful, then the Pikes Peak Library District hopes to install them across the city.