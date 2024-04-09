“I hope he’s in peace,” family remembers 31-year old-man found dead near train tracks in Fountain

FOUTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the family of 31-year-old Christian Cook held a candlelight vigil exactly one year after he was shot and killed.

To this day, the case remains unsolved.

"I hope he's in peace and I love him so so much," said Haylee Cooks, Christian's 7-year-old daughter.

Tuesday night Haylee held a candle in her hand in his honor. She put it beside his makeshift memorial, something no child should ever have to do. But she chooses to remember all the good memories they had together.

When I was two years old, my mom and dad went to Walmart and they would pick me up and swing me around," said Haylee.

Exactly one year ago, Haylee, alongside her four other siblings were suddenly left without a dad. Christian was found dead near train tracks along Highway 85/87.

"We just know that he was shot twice and there was one in the neck and one in the back of the chest. But that's all we know," said Mathew Cook, Christian's brother.

As you can imagine, it's been difficult for the family to be left with few answers.

"I still can't wrap it around my head most of the time, but I'm still trying to stay strong, still trying to keep everything going as much as I can," said Mathew.

Meanwhile, Christian's killer is still out roaming free.

"It's not just rough on me and rough on my family, it's rough on everybody else and his kids to know that day has not been solved yet," said Justin Cook, Christian's brother.

According to our previous reporting, Cook died from gunshot wounds. His autopsy report shows someone shot him once in the neck and once in the chest. KRDO13 interviewed the lead detective on this case, Detective Michael Bixby, earlier this month. He said he understands many want answers, and he believes closure could be coming soon. The detective went on to say that they are working to gather evidence so this case can be properly prosecuted in court. He urges patience right now, so the police department can file charges that can stick once an arrest is made.