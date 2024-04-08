WATCH: 2024 April solar eclipse

Skip to Content
2024 April solar eclipse

ABC News
By
New
Published 8:38 AM

COLORADO, USA. (KRDO) - A solar eclipse is passing over North America! The path of Totality, when the moon will entirely block the sun, will occur along a more than 100-mile-wide path from Texas to Maine, passing over cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo, New York. Southern Colorado will be in the 60-70 percent range.

If you plan to watch the eclipse outside, experts say sunglasses won't fully protect your eyes. Click here for how to view the event without risking eye damage.

The eclipse is also providing research opportunities for the Cadets at the United States Air Force Academy. Click here to learn more about what they'll be studying.

For a look at different cameras across the state, click here.

A view of the eclipse from Columbia, Missouri can be watched above. The stream is expected to start at 11 a.m. MST.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

