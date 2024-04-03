Solar Eclipse 2024: What you need to know to safely view the solar spectacle on Monday

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) - For those trying to watch the total solar eclipse, which will be start to become viewable in Colorado on Monday, April 8, shortly after 12:00 p.m., experts say you'll need to follow some specific instructions, for your viewing safety.

What would normally make sense is to just head out to your back yard and grab your "sun" glasses, to watch the eclipse unfold. However, what you really need are NASA-certified lenses, which are meant specifically for looking at the sun, because without them you could suffer some permanent damage to your eyes.

The "solar viewers" can be found at local retailers such as the four Lowes locations throughout Colorado Springs, select 7-Eleven locations (you should call ahead), as well as limited Staples locations who are running out of stock, and Cracker Barrel. You can also check out certified retailers online, along with other eclipse resources at Solar Eclipse Across America.

You'll want to make sure the pair you buy, have the exact label of "ISO 12312-2" on them, meaning they're specifically made for observing the Sun.

Having that pair, which only cost just a few dollars, are essential because they block out the heavy UV rays that are pumped out by the sun, and allow you to safely see the star as a simple orange circle.

"These are not the regular sunglasses. They are about a thousand times darker." explains Dr. Niranjan Manoharan, a Specialist at the UC Health Sue Anschutz Rogers Eye Center, and professor at the University of Colorado.

He says your trusty pair of sunglasses, or if you're a handyman with welders goggles, are not safe options.

"So telescopes, binoculars and especially regular sunglasses are not are not approved for using with the solar eclipse." said Dr. Manoharan. "Just the amount of UV light and infrared radiation that the sun emits, those sunglasses are not going to protect you from any type of damage that can occur." he said.

Dr. Manoharan explains that if you use anything other than those approved "solar viewers", you could risk permanent damage to your eyes. It can vary from slight blurriness in the center of your eyes, to even black spots or blind spots, depending on how long you look in the sun's direction.

"When you look right at a really bright light like the sun, and that amount of radiation, [it] can cause damage to ourselves in our eyes that we just can't regenerate. It's just a one time damage and it can be pretty visually significant." said Manoharan.