Cool the next couple of days… warmer by Friday

Partly cloudy skies and a cool start to the week.

TODAY: Scattered rain showers and snow showers in the higher elevations. Showers shouldn't sprout until later this afternoon... with temperatures maxing out in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the low-30s.

EXTENDED: Cool temperatures will continue through the middle of the week... with significantly warmer temperatures by Friday. A warm and breezy start the weekend... with slightly cooler temperatures by Sunday.