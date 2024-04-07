Four-car crash shuts down major roadway in northeast Colorado Springs for multiple hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A four-car crash has shut down westbound lanes at the intersection of Woodmen Rd. and Union Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened just after noon on Sunday and is under investigation on how it was caused.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says multiple people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says one person in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

CSPD says factors like speed, drugs, and red light running are all being investigated.

It's unclear when westbound traffic on Woodmen Rd. will re-open. Currently, CSPD says traffic is being diverted onto northbound Union Blvd.