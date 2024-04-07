Skip to Content
News

Four-car crash shuts down major roadway in northeast Colorado Springs for multiple hours

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 5:45 PM
Published 5:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A four-car crash has shut down westbound lanes at the intersection of Woodmen Rd. and Union Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened just after noon on Sunday and is under investigation on how it was caused.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says multiple people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says one person in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

CSPD says factors like speed, drugs, and red light running are all being investigated.

It's unclear when westbound traffic on Woodmen Rd. will re-open. Currently, CSPD says traffic is being diverted onto northbound Union Blvd.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content