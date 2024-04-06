Two firefighters recovering from injuries while fighting the EVRAZ fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two firefighters are recovering from injuries sustained Friday while fighting the EVRAZ fire, according to Pueblo Firefighters IAFF Local #3.

Pueblo Firefighters IAFF Local #3 said the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is understaffed according to their industry standard. They went on to say that this places firefighters' lives at risk and diminishes the quality of service to our citizens.

In a social media post, Pueblo Firefighters IAFF Local #3 said it needs citizens and the city council to be vocal in supporting keeping firefighters' lives safe and elevating their service to their citizens to the highest standard.

It's unclear what the firefighter's injuries look like at this hour. We will update this article with more information once we have it.