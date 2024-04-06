EVRAZ steel mill fire contained; EPA monitoring air quality

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is conducting air monitoring test in the area where flames and smoke arouse due to a fire on EVRAZ property in Pueblo.

According to EPA officials, first responders determined that there were no hazardous substances involved in the fire.

They say out of an abundance of caution, the EPA will continue to monitor the surrounding area and provide the local health department with data.

Pueblo County emergency officials confirmed the fire burning on the EVRAZ steel mill property is now contained.

County health officials tell KRDO13 they are still investigating whether toxins are in the air from the fire and are urging people to limit their outdoor activities this weekend due to the fire's air quality.

Roads near EVRAZ that were shut down are now back open to travel, and the neighborhood nearby is no longer under a shelter-in-place order.

Emergency officials confirm two buildings on EVRAZ's property collapsed in the fire.

"There are things stored in those structures that we are concerned about, certainly different products burning, that may emit different toxins or different smoke," Pueblo Public Health Director Randy Evetts said.

Due to the air quality, the City of Pueblo closed both municipal golf courses, including Elmwood Golf Course and Walking Stick Golf Course.

The Pueblo Fire Department would not provide an update on the containment numbers.

KRDO13 is working to get answers from EVRAZ and Pueblo fire officials about the cause of the fire and more specific information on what burned in the fire.