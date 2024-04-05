Victims of fatal crash Monday in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two victims who lost their lives in a crash on Monday, April 1 on the east side of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), two vehicles collided Monday evening at the Highway 50 bypass and Norwood Ave. The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but later died on April 3.

The coroner has identified the victim who died at the scene of the crash as 20-year-old Esmeralda Gamboa Gonzales of Rocky Ford. The individual who died later in the hospital has been identified as 18-year-old Leon Montoya of Pueblo.

The PPD is investigating the crash. If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Corporal Chris Timme at (719) 553-2453. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.