Fire Districts plead case for proposed bill that would allow new taxes for revenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Firefighters are pleading their case for a bill in the state capitol saying they are receiving far less tax revenue than before.

This bill would allow special fire districts like Cimarron Hills to propose a sales tax within their district boundaries and a tax on new construction. It's a decision that residents would vote in favor of.

Fire districts rely heavily on property taxes to fund their staff, fix equipment, and keep the lights on.

Andrew York is the Chief of Cimmaron Hills Fire District. He says although property valuations rose this year, actions by the legislature are decreasing the amount of funding they get from property taxes.

"Our goal isn't to tax everybody and just get as much money as we can, but we need to be able to keep the revenue stream that we have and keep that dollar amount that each district needs," York said.

A new bill proposes that fire districts would be able to instill a sales tax, as well as an impact tax on new construction. It would help keep smaller, rural fire stations, running and response times, down.

"Some of these departments and smaller organizations may not be able to continue to respond and may have to rely on now agencies that could be 20, 30, 45 minutes away," York added.

If the bill passes it would be up to local voters to agree on the proposed tax amount.

Brittany Legleiter has lived in Cimmaron Hills for nearly a decade.

"I would. Rather than have what they need, if I needed to call them for something, then them not because they're losing tax money," Legleiter said.

The bill still needs to pass the House and Senate, and then be signed by the governor, before those taxes would even become a discussion.