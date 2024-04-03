Sunny and warmer Wednesday
Mainly sunny skies and warmer through Friday with a cooler and showery weekend.
TODAY: Temperatures will warm today with high pressure building across the region. Upper-60s and low-70s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear and quiet overnight with morning lows in the upper-30s.
EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and warm through Friday. Windy Friday afternoon... and that means critical fire weather with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Upper-level trough moves over the region for the weekend bringing cooler temperatures along with rain and snow showers. Highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s.