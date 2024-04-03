Skip to Content
News

Sunny and warmer Wednesday

slot0
By
Published 7:35 AM

Mainly sunny skies and warmer through Friday with a cooler and showery weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures will warm today with high pressure building across the region. Upper-60s and low-70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet overnight with morning lows in the upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and warm through Friday. Windy Friday afternoon... and that means critical fire weather with highs in the 70s and 80s. 

Upper-level trough moves over the region for the weekend bringing cooler temperatures along with rain and snow showers. Highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content