Large boulder currently blocking Barr Trail

Published 11:34 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Forest Service is warning hikers of a fallen boulder currently blocking Barr Trail.

According to the Pikes Peak Bulletin's Facebook page, a large boulder slid down onto the trail approximately a mile and a half from the trailhead.

Barr Trail is still open, but the Forest Service is advising hikers to navigate around the boulder while staff assess the best way to remove the boulder.

The public should not attempt to move the boulder. There are no planned closures at this time.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

