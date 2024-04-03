Skip to Content
Airbnb generated nearly $3 billion in Colorado in 2023

Airbnb
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Airbnb, the property rental company generated approximately $3 billion in income and tax revenue in 2023.

Direct & indirect economic contributions supported by travel on Airbnb in Colorado in 2023 include:

  • Over $930 million in tax revenue,* including more than $94 million in tourism taxes collected and remitted by Airbnb on behalf of Hosts in Colorado.
    • *Note: This estimate includes taxes at the federal, state and local level such as personal and/or corporate income taxes, social security taxes, and sales taxes, as well as the tax impact from hosting and guest spending.
  • An estimated 34,000 jobs supported by guest spending, which in turn generated approximately $1.8 billion in income for local workers. 
  • Approximately $930 million in Host earnings.
Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

