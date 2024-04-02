Skip to Content
Weidner Field adds Jonas Brothers to summer concert line-up

today at 10:56 AM
Published 11:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs announced that the Jonas Brothers will join their summer concert line-up.

Weidner Field says that the group will be performing on Saturday, July 20.

According to the announcement, tickets start at $59 for general admission floor and $99 for reserved seating. You can get closer to the bros with Pit tickets at $299, or take advantage of the only enclosed seats in the stadium at the $199 McDivitt Club. Venue presale begins at 10 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 4.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 5. Click here to get tickets.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

