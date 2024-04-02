Weidner Field adds Jonas Brothers to summer concert line-up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs announced that the Jonas Brothers will join their summer concert line-up.

Weidner Field says that the group will be performing on Saturday, July 20.

According to the announcement, tickets start at $59 for general admission floor and $99 for reserved seating. You can get closer to the bros with Pit tickets at $299, or take advantage of the only enclosed seats in the stadium at the $199 McDivitt Club. Venue presale begins at 10 a.m. MDT on Thursday, April 4.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 5. Click here to get tickets.