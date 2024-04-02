Skip to Content
News

US Highway 24 traffic signal replacement project delayed

CDOT
By
New
Published 11:45 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is delaying a signal replacement project along US Highway 24 until Monday, April 8.

CDOT says the delay stems from contractors needing additional materials and equipment.

Crews will replace outdated signals and remove and re-install deteriorating curbs and gutters.

They're adding new ramps for pedestrians and two traffic lights.

One light at the intersection of Tout Creek Road and the other at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle in Woodland Park.

"Honestly, both the intersections, the age of the existing system, is at our current life cycle. So, these projects are really more of an asset management update," Matt Jagow from CDOT said.

According to CDOT, the following impacts can be expected during construction.

  • Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Daytime turn lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle
  • Nighttime single lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

CDOT says that the project is expected to finish in this August.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content