US Highway 24 traffic signal replacement project delayed

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is delaying a signal replacement project along US Highway 24 until Monday, April 8.

CDOT says the delay stems from contractors needing additional materials and equipment.

Crews will replace outdated signals and remove and re-install deteriorating curbs and gutters.

They're adding new ramps for pedestrians and two traffic lights.

One light at the intersection of Tout Creek Road and the other at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle in Woodland Park.

"Honestly, both the intersections, the age of the existing system, is at our current life cycle. So, these projects are really more of an asset management update," Matt Jagow from CDOT said.

According to CDOT, the following impacts can be expected during construction.

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daytime turn lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle

Nighttime single lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

CDOT says that the project is expected to finish in this August.