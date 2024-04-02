Skip to Content
South Academy shut down between El Morro and Astrozon due to deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a traffic accident in the area of El Morro and Astrozon on South Academy.

CSFD says that South Academy is shut down in both directions between El Morro and Astrozon.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that the accident is fatal and they are responding.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. This is a developing story.

