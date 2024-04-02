New federal report says VA isn’t properly tracking orthopedic implant devices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Veterans with implantable devices may be missing out on important safety information.

A new federal report says the Veterans Administration isn't properly tracking implants.

The report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that the Veteran's Health Administration doesn't independently track orthopedic implant devices. So, if a device is recalled, patients may not be properly notified.

The report found concerns with how the VA tracks some implant devices. It found the VA tracks cardiac implant devices, like pacemakers, independent of patient records. However, it also found the tracking system isn't the same for orthopedic implant devices, like knee or hip replacements.

The GAO said that if a device is recalled it would take the VA extensive time to notify patients for safety concerns, which could put veterans' health at risk. The office recommends the VA track orthopedic devices outside of patient records the same way it tracks cardiac devices.

The VA told KRDO 13 Investigates it is addressing the report and is considering implementing the cardiac device tracking system to all devices.