New data reveals difference in approval rate of “Red Flag” petitions among Colorado counties

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A statewide study is revealing a difference in the approval of "red flag" law petitions among Colorado counties. The study highlights data collected since Colorado's "red flag" law took effect in January 2020.

The goal of the law is to remove guns from people believed to be at high risk of committing violence. Before it went into effect in 2020, multiple Colorado counties, including El Paso County, took a public stance against the law, declaring themselves "Second Amendment sanctuaries."

This study reveals judges in Second Amendment sanctuary counties were less likely to approve "red flag" petitions and remove guns from community members. A "red flag" order is a conversational term for an extreme risk protection order. The study found 353 red flag petitions were filed between 2020 and the end of 2022 and those 238 were approved for either 14 days or a full year. That's a 67% approval rate statewide.

In counties declared as Second Amendment sanctuaries, the study shows judges approved only 61 of the 126 petitions, or about 48%. It's a big difference when comparing the sanctuary counties to other counties which saw about 77% of petitions approved.

In addition to that data, the study also revealed law officers living in Second Amendment sanctuary counties were less likely to apply for a "red flag" order than in other counties.

