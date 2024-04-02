Juvenile victim dies Tuesday from injuries sustained in weekend shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The victim of a shooting on Sunday in Pueblo succumbed to his injuries and died Tuesday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the juvenile male was shot on Sunday, March 31, near the intersection of Lancaster Dr. and Hollywood Dr. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The PPD said they responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. After officers arrived, the victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to the PPD, this is the 10th homicide in Pueblo so far this year.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. The Pueblo Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Information can be shared by contacting the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502 or directly reaching out to Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Pueblo Crime Stoppers can be contacted at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or through their website at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Informants providing tips leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.