Cool today… warmer weather on the way!

A cool and breezy day... but warmer temperatures on the way.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies... But still a bit of a chill in air today. Highs will max out in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight. Wednesday morning lows will dip into the 30s.

EXTENDED: A good looking warming trend through the end of the work week with highs climbing into the 70s through Friday. A weekend storm system will bring cooler temperatures once again... along with a chance for rain and snow showers Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Highs in the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday.