Spring means snow

But this time only a little bit for the Palmer Divide. There's a fairly strong storm system rolling in from the Southwest, and its got enough moisture to dump nearly a foot over the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains in Southern Colorado. But the warm before the storm has kept a stronghold on our day with high temperatures in the upper 60s here in Colorado Springs.

Colder air from the storm will settle in over Northern El Paso County between 10 AM and Noon on Monday. We can expect a light rain and snow mix west on I-25 and into Teller County. By early afternoon thundershowers will form over Central Pueblo County , and the Sangre de Cristo and Wet mountains will get a mix of rain and wet snow. Skies then clear overnight leaving us with low temperatures in the upper 20s, but the sun returns for Tuesday.

Warmer temperatures return for the rest of the week, with high temperatures getting back into the 60s by Wednesday.