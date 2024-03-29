Skip to Content
Mild and breezy for the Easter Weekend

today at 7:44 AM
Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy for the Easter weekend.

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds across the region. Highs will max out in the 60s and 70s.  If your heading west into the mountains, snow will fall through Saturday morning with winter weather advisories in effect.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Morning lows Saturday will fall into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: 60s and 70s through Sunday with snow showers in the mountains. Our next system will impact southern Colorado starting Sunday night... with rain and snow by Monday morning. Areas of Teller county and northern El Paso county will see higher accumulations of snow... with a rain snow mix in the lower elevations Monday morning. 40s and 50s Monday... but quickly warmer by Wednesday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

