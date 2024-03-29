Former detention deputy arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a former detention deputy following an investigation into him having inappropriate contact with a female inmate.

Former deputy Kiki Seto, 25, turned himself in Friday and was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives investigating an incident between Seto and a 23-year-old female inmate. The woman is still incarcerated in the Pueblo County Jail.

The PCSO says that Seto, who had been employed with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office since April 2023, has been terminated.

According to PCSO, detectives obtained a $50,000 arrest warrant for Seto on the following felony criminal charges: Sexual Conduct in a Correctional Institution and introducing contraband in the second degree.

Seto was booked into the Pueblo County Jail Friday afternoon.

“This behavior is not reflective of the integrity and character of this agency,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “I take these matters seriously. The safety and well-being of those incarcerated in our jail is a high priority and any behavior that violates the trust and integrity is unacceptable.”

Lucero added the PCSO is committed to being 100% transparent, however, due to this being an ongoing investigation there will be no further information released at this time.