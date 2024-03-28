Colorado Department of Transit issues warning for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Department of Transit, more than 75% of Colorado drivers say they use their phone while driving. CDOT is urging drivers to be aware on the roads during Distracted Driving Awareness month in April.

According to CDOT's Problem Identification Report, distracted driving was the third leading cause of traffic crashes in 2021. From 2012 to 2022, 719 Coloradans lost their lives in a distracted driving crash, says CDOT.

“The consequences of distracted driving can be fatal, and we are counting on Coloradans behind the wheel to be aware of our roads at all times. Resist temptations like checking your phone or eating while driving. Whatever it is, it can wait until you have reached your destination.” Darrell Lingk | CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director

According to CDOT's 2023 Driver Behavior Survey, 76 percent of Colorado drivers reported using their phone while driving. That is a nine percent increase, 67 percent, in 2022. Among the group surveyed, 45 percent reported using a hand-held phone while driving in the past week. Drivers also reported themselves doing a variety of other things while behind the wheel including eating and selecting entertainment. Drivers surveyed also reported they were more likely to speed or not wear their seatbelt while engaging in distracted driving.

To kick off Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Click It or Ticket statewide seat belt enforcement period will begin April 1.

"It only takes a split second for something to go wrong when you're distracted behind the wheel. Troopers see an uptick of crashes due to inattentive driving during rush hours when people are tempted by distraction. Your commute may be routine, but this is also a congested time on the road and you can't predict other motorists, pedestrians or road hazards - drive with focus!" Colonel Matthew C. Packard | Chief of the Colorado State Patrol

CDOT launched their latest Shift into Safe video in 2023. The video features distracted driving victim, Triny Willerton, who was riding her bike when a distracted driver hit her. The video uses mathematics and on-screen graphics to create a simulation, showing how a driver opening a bag of food while behind the wheel can take their eyes off the road for three seconds, which is long enough to miss 20 cyclists on the road, according to CDOT.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five of the people who were killed by distracted drivers were not in a vehicle, but walking, riding their bikes, or otherwise outside a vehicle. Pedestrian fatalities are at an all-time high in Colorado. CDOT reported 136 pedestrian deaths in 2023. Bicycle deaths also saw a 33 percent surge last year.

Texting and driving is illegal for drivers of all ages in Colorado. Adult drivers may use their cell phones for voice calls, but are prohibited from sending a text message. Drivers younger than 18 years old are prohibited from using a cell phone for any purpose and can be fined and/or risk losing their license. Exceptions include emergency situations only.

To address distracted driving, Colorado lawmakers have proposed Senate Bill 65 to prohibit cell phone use while driving for all ages unless the individual is using a hands-free accessory. CDOT and CSP are supportive of SB23-65 and are hopeful the legislature will bring Colorado in line with the 27 other states with hands-free laws.

If you want to know more about distracted driving in Colorado, visit CDOT's website here.