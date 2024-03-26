Skip to Content
News

Chilly Tuesday with a few PM showers

slot0
By
Published 7:41 AM

Sunny to partly cloudy and chilly temperatures today... with a few scattered pm rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing afternoon cloud cover this afternoon... and a few rain and snow showers. Highs today will be ten to fifteen degrees below average today with highs in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with lows dipping into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy cool once again Wednesday, but warmer weather is right around the corner. High pressure builds across the region with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s through the weekend. A chance for a showers and thunderstorms early next week. Stay tuned.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content