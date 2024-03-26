Chilly Tuesday with a few PM showers

Sunny to partly cloudy and chilly temperatures today... with a few scattered pm rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Sunny early with increasing afternoon cloud cover this afternoon... and a few rain and snow showers. Highs today will be ten to fifteen degrees below average today with highs in the mid and upper-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with lows dipping into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy cool once again Wednesday, but warmer weather is right around the corner. High pressure builds across the region with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s through the weekend. A chance for a showers and thunderstorms early next week. Stay tuned.