Gunshot detection system leads Pueblo PD to drive-by shooting suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a ShotSpotter alert Tuesday morning, March 12, at 2:15 a.m.

RELATED: Funding for gunfire-location technology approved by city council for Pueblo Police Department

The ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system the city and department recently implemented.

According to Pueblo PD, the alert indicated the gunshots were possibly a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block of E. 14th St. When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to obtain suspect vehicle information and found evidence of gunshots and property damage.

The department said that while officers were investigating the drive-by shooting, the communications center was notified of a crash near the intersection of Eagleridge Blvd. and North Elizabeth St. The vehicle involved in the crash matched the description of the drive-by suspect vehicle.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found multiple people in the vehicle and located firearms and firearm accessories, PD said. The officers were then able to confirm the vehicle involved in the crash was the same one involved in the drive-by shooting.

According to Pueblo PD, 22-year-old Timothy Roy and 19-year-old Cyrus Highhawk were arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to the drive-by shooting. An adult female who was also in the vehicle was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Pueblo PD said the communications center did not receive any calls about the shooting and had it not been for the gunshot detection system, this incident would not have been immediately reported and investigated.

For more information about the ShotSpotter system, visit https://www.soundthinking.com/