One person injured in overnight shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

Published 7:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Arbor Point Apartments near the Hancock Expressway.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area at approximately 3:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female suffering from a gunshot wound. That woman's injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening. She was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Dakie Terry. Police say this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more facts become available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

