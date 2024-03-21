Sunny and mild weather continues

It's a good looking forecast through the first half of the weekend before rain and snow chances return.

TODAY: Sunshine and warm temperatures through Thursday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight and dry here along the I-25 corridor. We will see some light snow showers in the mountains.

EXTENDED: Temps will be about five degrees cooler Friday with highs in the low and mid-60s. Warm and breezy Saturday... staying warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for PM thunderstorms... then rain and snow showers Sunday night and Monday morning. Much cooler Monday before a gradual warming trend through the middle of next week.