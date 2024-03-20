Pedestrian identified in fatal crash on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a fatal crash from March 9, 2024, on South Circle Drive and Janitell Road. This is on the southeast side of the city.

CSDP says that when officers arrived on the scene they located a pedestrian that had been hit and died on the scene. Based on the initial investigation, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and then collided with a second vehicle.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as 38-year-old Bruce Allen Frederickson.

CSPD says the driver of the vehicle was identified as Larry Euenge Patrick. He was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide and DUI.

This was the 14th Traffic Fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 11 traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 53 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.