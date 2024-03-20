The senior class on the Colorado College hockey team is leaving a legacy

After more than a decade's worth of frustration, Colorado College has returned to national relevance. The culmination of years of painstaking work and for the seniors on the team, they will leave the program better than they found it, "It means the world to us. We've put in so much hard work and we knew that this program was going to, you know, take a turn at some point. And we're just happy to be a part of it. You know, one of the classes that helped lay that groundwork," says Colorado College defenseman Chase Foley. Tigers defenseman Jack Millar adds, "It's just incredible to think about. Going from freshman year, winning four games, to winning 21 games this season." Tiger center Logan Will adds his persecutive "You have the lows of COVID, and traveling away from campus to practice. Quarantine. Some of those things don't seem real. You're kind of seeing it come to fruition. All of the work that we put in."

It's still a challenging week. After getting knocked out of the first round of the NCHC tournament, the Tigers are practicing without knowing for sure if they will play again this season, "Just praying and hoping that we get into the tournament because we feel like we're confident team and we just need the chance to play," says Colorado College right winer Ray Christy.

They'll need some help getting into the NCAA tournament, they need their rival DU to keep winning, "I'll throw on a hat for 3 hours and then take it off," says Millar.

No matter what happens, this group of seniors has changed the culture of the program, "To see the momentum we've built to see, you know, that the way the program is going is obviously just very meaningful, knowing you had a small part to do with it," says Tigers defenseman Connor Mayer.

And if they do get into the NCAA tournament, "I think we're national championship caliber team. Going into a one game elimination. I like our chances versus anybody," says Mayer.